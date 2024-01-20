The Wigan-based national law firm, Stephensons, and its clients, have made a £15,000 contribution towards supporting the vital work of local charity, The Brick.

The Brick helps deliver effective solutions to address poverty and homelessness across Wigan and Leigh borough.

This includes supported and emergency accommodation services, street outreach services, wrap around person-led support, a food community and affordable furniture and essential household items to make a house a home.

The contribution from Stephensons is separate to the law firms support of The Brick as its current Charity of the Year. Employees from across Stephensons have been helping to raise funds and offer broader support for the charity through a wide range of initiatives, including charity walks, bake sales and taking time to help paint The Brick’s accommodation.

The team at The Brick at their Cross Street warehouse

Funds raised as a result of this activity will be passed on to The Brick later in the year.

Keely Dalfen, CEO at The Brick said: ‘’This support from Stephensons Solicitors LLP is a lifeline during these winter months, when the risks of homelessness are at their highest.

"We will be using the money to provide additional resources to support anyone who may be a risk of sleeping on the streets by increasing our emergency day support, offering assistance, signposting, and providing a safe place to stay.

"Whilst many other services focus on the relief of crisis and poverty, we are actively moving towards preventative measures.

"We are extremely grateful to Stephensons for their generosity to help us carry out this vital work”.

David Baybutt, chairman of Stephensons added: “The Brick, and its team of volunteers, help thousands of people in need every year.

"In today’s economic climate that support is more important than ever.