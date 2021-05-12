Wigan man, 76, in critical condition after road smash in Cumbria

The accident happened at around 4.20pm on Monday on the A66, Penrith, and involved a silver Ford C-Max and a white Scania HGV carrying a log cabin.

A police spokesman said: “The driver of the Ford, a 76-year-old man from Wigan, was taken to the Cumberland Infirmary and later transferred to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle.

"He sustained serious internal injuries and his condition is described as critical but stable."

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.