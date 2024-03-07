Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue were called to the address in Lee Lane, Abram, at just after 1.15pm yesterday (Wednesday).

He was taken to Wigan Infirmary, where he was pronounced dead.

General view of Lee Lane, Abram

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: “GMP were called about concerns for the welfare of a man in his 30s.

“Sadly, he was pronounced dead at hospital - his death is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the coroner.”

It is understood GMP were notified of the death by the hospital.