Wigan man in his 30s dies after emergency services called out over concern for welfare

An inquiry has been launched into the death of a man in his 30s after emergency services were called to a Wigan home when fears were raised for his welfare.
By Alan Weston
Published 7th Mar 2024, 12:18 GMT
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue were called to the address in Lee Lane, Abram, at just after 1.15pm yesterday (Wednesday).

He was taken to Wigan Infirmary, where he was pronounced dead.

General view of Lee Lane, AbramGeneral view of Lee Lane, Abram
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: “GMP were called about concerns for the welfare of a man in his 30s.

“Sadly, he was pronounced dead at hospital - his death is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the coroner.”

It is understood GMP were notified of the death by the hospital.

The scene at Lee Lane has now been lifted.

