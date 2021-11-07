Wigan man left in serious condition after a horror crash

A 47-year-old pedestrian was hit by a dark grey Ford Ranger on Castle Hill Road at the junction of Oxford Road in Hindley at 9:30pm on Saturday November 6.

He was taking to hospital, where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

The driver of the Ford Ranger remained at the scene to assist police with their enquiries.

A 47-year-old man is in a serious condition

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Police Constable Phillip Drummond, of GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This is a very serious collision which has left a man fighting for his life in hospital.

"This collision happened on a Saturday evening at a time when a number of people will have been out and about and we are hopeful that there are witnesses who may have information or dash cam footage of this incident.

"If you have any information or dash cam footage please do not hesitate to contact police."

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident number 2930 of 06/11/21.

Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.