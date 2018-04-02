Wigan man seriously injured in motorbike crash

A man, believed to be riding an off-road bike illegally, was badly injured in an early hours crash in Wigan.



The motorcycle was travelling along Manchester Road, Higher Ince, at around 5am on Sunday when it was in collision with a white Peugeot 108 car.

Other news: Extra shops at Robin Park 'won't hit town'



Police arrived at the scene having already received separate reports of an illegal off-road motorcycle with no lights leaving Wigan Infirmary a short time before the collision.

The rider, a 30-year-old Wigan man, suffered serious injuries to his legs, pelvis and collarbone and was taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary for surgery.

The driver of the car, a 23-year-old man from Wigan, remained at the scene and assisted the police with inquiries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police have asked for details of the crash, including any drivers who might have dashcam footage of the collision or the bike’s being ridden beforehand. Anyone with details can contact officers on 12136@gmp.police.uk

A spokesman for the Road Policing Unit said: “Illegal bikes have no place on our roads and those that ride them put themselves and others in danger.

“This incident highlights the dangers of illegal road use especially motorcycles.

“Inquiries are ongoing at this time and I urge anyone with information to contact me.”

Police can also be contacted on 101. Alternatively ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.