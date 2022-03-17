The resident of Perch Street in Whelley had just come home from work at 2am on Thursday March 17 when he saw smoke pouring from the bonnet of his car.

While ringing 999, he also roused residents living nearby to move their own vehicles out of the way so there was no risk of the growing flames from spreading.

As a crew from Wigan fire station made its way to the scene, it was receiving reports that the blazing car was “rolling down the street” and that the owner was to blame.

Firefighters were at the scene for about half an hour

But crew manager Steve Waygood said this was not the case and praised the occupant for his quick-thinking for fellow householders.