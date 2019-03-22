Wigan mum gets new career after lifestyle change

Busy Wigan mum of two Emma Wetherby returned to weight loss classes last August 2018 to reclaim control of her emotional eating.

The Goose Green 43-year-old who had got back in shape with WW in Poolstock following the births of her children (now aged three and six) she returned saying she knew she had a plan to turn to.

Emma before her lifestyle change

Stress levels and over eating increased when her home was flooded and the family were placed in a hotel for three months as Emma says “If I was a piece of rock I’d have WW printed through my core.

The programme is not just about a weight number but overall emotional well-being which gives you the tools to take control and achieve whatever goal you set plus it’s so flexible!

You can make it work for you on a week to week basis without feeling you are trying to hard or missing out.

It motivates you to make wise and healthy choices and introduces you to foods that you wouldn’t consider before”.

Emma with her children

Enjoying the plan and firmly in control of her healthy eating habits Emma shares that as a family who love activity and the outdoors she was determined to focus on moving more to support looking after her mental health too.

She encouraged herself to take on physical challenges saying “I walk a lot and in 2016 took part in the Edinburgh Moonwalk covering 26.2 miles (starting at midnight) and am now a Health Walk Leader inspiring other people to keep active on a weekly basis.

“I love swimming, recently completing the Aspire Channel Swim of 22 miles, and in addition to this the Race at Your Pace Challenge covering 10 miles per month.”

Dropping from 11st 10lbs to 10st 1lbs and reclaiming her gold status has brought much more than health benefits to Emma and her family as she was so inspired by her new active lifestyle that after applying to become a Trustee of Wigan based Health Trust (trading as Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles) she has now been appointed as a Director of the Organisation sharing how she’s thrilled to have been given the opportunity to actively influence the strategy to lead the borough in leading healthy and active lives

With her 2019 goals set to walk at least 1,000 miles throughout the year her journey of inspiration and success continues in her weekly workshop at Poolstock too saying “my friends at workshop keep me going and inspire me to do well every week plus my coach never judges and is always there to listen even if its just to offload after a challenging week.

“I want to stay in this healthy range for ever. Eating a healthy balanced diet is key for my whole family. I want to be a role model for them growing up.”

WW Wellness Coach Sandra Hales says: “I have known Emma since the birth of her first child and she has always been a dedicated member of our workshop and is really focused on her weight loss and well-being journey.

Emma has taken up new challenges with her activities and motivates everyone to always try new things. Its fabulous to share in her success and inspiration”.

Sandra’s group meet at Clifton Street Community Centre, Poolstock Lane, Wigan every Wednesday at10am. To find out more about WW, visit www.ww.com/u