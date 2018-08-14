Wigan mum's upset as abusive note is left on car at hospital

An abusive note was left on the car of a Wigan mum when she parked in a disabled space with her terminally ill son.

Emma Doherty said she was upset rather than angry after the note, which contained an expletive, was put on her car at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool this morning.

The note left on Emma's car

She had attended an appointment with her three-year-old son Bobby Baldwin, who was born with three holes in his heart and has already had more than 15 operations in his short life.

After calling her an abusive name, the note said: “You did not have a disabled person with you! These spaces are reserved for people who need them!”

Emma, who lives in Worsley Mesnes, was so outraged by the note that she took to Facebook in the hope her post would get shared and seen by the anonymous writer.

More than 400 people shared it within an hour.

Emma wrote: “To the person who put this on my car which I had put my disabled badge fully on show I’m not angry at your pure ignorance I’m actually upset with it. How dare you ever accuse anyone of not needing a disabled badge without knowing.”

She explained that Bobby is terminally ill and has spent half of his life in intensive care.

He was born with major aortopulmonary collateral arteries, which means blood cannot pump round his body because he has no pulmonary arteries, he has suffered two strokes, was paralysed and has a spine and hip condition.

Emma said she did not get Bobby’s wheelchair out of the car as she was running late.

She continued: “But for your information not everyone who holds a blue badge needs to have a wheelchair! I’ve told Alder hey security and broke down, I’ve sat through things nobody should see but why did your note break me? Because it’s your pure ignorance towards others! NOT ALL DISABILITIES ARE VISIBLE and I hope you regret doing this and learn your lesson!

“I knew something would be said one day as everyday I get looks and stares and see people whispering to each other about me and Bobby walking from the car. Everyone needs to stop and think before acting I hardly ever let anything upset me but this did. How aggressive as well and as for conning my son’s disabled pass is not a con he’s actually seriously ill.”