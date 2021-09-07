Wigan pair killed in road smash named in moving tributes

Cumbria Police have confirmed the identities of Ryan Duffy, 24, from Ashton-in-Makerfield and 20-year-old Ellie Marsden, from Golborne, who were fatally injured in the one-vehicle collision on Sunday morning.

Family and friends took to social media to pay their respects to the pair.

Ellie’s sister Chloe Marsden said: “I am truly lost for words right now and can’t put into words how much I am heartbroken to have lost my one and only best friend and sister in the whole wide world!

“You would have been the best auntie to this little boy of mine. You had a heart of gold and was the most amazing person, thank you for always being there for me no matter the time.

“I am so thankful for having you as the person I got to grow up with.

“I am sitting here waiting for you to walk into the room in all your glam and tell me this is a lie. I wish I could just give you the biggest hug and tell you how much I love you.

“I hope you party hard up in heaven with Ryan, which I have no doubt you will! I love you endlessly, until we meet again my beautiful girl!”

Georgia Brown said: “RIP to Ellie and Duffy. Look after one another up there, together forever and ever. Truly heart-breaking, thinking of both family and friends.”

Sam Bickerstaffe said: “Absolutely shocked. Hope the families are as well as can be. What a shock, RIP.”

Niomi Roberts said: “Rest in peace Ryan Duffy and his girlfriend, sad news to hear.”

Ryan was at the wheel of a Citroen Berlingo which appears to have lost control before crashing on the Appleby road from Kings Meaburn towards the B6260 near Drybeck at 7.40am.

Cumbria police say inquiries are still ongoing and urge anyone in the area who may have seen the incident or seen the white Berlingo van in the area to contact themAlternatively call 101 or email [email protected], quoting incident 61 of September 5.