Pennington Flash parkrun in Wigan had to be cancelled this morning because of a medical emergency.

The popular event, attended by hundreds of runners, was stopped when a man taking part suddenly became ill.

It is understood that some medical professionals were amongst the runners who helped give the casualty assistance before emergency services arrived at the scene. He was then airlifted to hospital, where his condition is unknown.

Pennington Flash in Wigan. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The organisers of Pennington Flash parkrun posted on their Facebook page today: "As some of you might be aware there was a medical emergency at the park this morning involving one of our runners that led to us aborting the event.

"The runner was attended to by volunteers and parkrunners at the event and by emergency services.

"The runner has been transferred to hospital for further treatment. Our thoughts go out to the person concerned as we await news on their condition.

"We are not releasing the identify of the runner at this time but can provide assurances that their family are aware and we will update you in due course.

"Thank you to all that provided assistance.

"Thank you to the runners for your understanding and following the direction of marshals."

One of those taking part in today's event commented afterwards: "Even if the event was cancelled, I want to say thank you to everyone for showing support and organising this event. I am really sorry for the person concerned and I hope that now he is okay and healthy.