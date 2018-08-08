Wigan pervert jailed for spying on women in toilets AGAIN

A peeping Tom pervert who was jailed for spying on women in Wigan pub and railway station toilets is back behind bars after being caught performing more acts of voyeurism.

Haben Mihretab was given a 24-week prison sentence last October by Wigan and Leigh magistrates after he was caught viewing victims in public lavatories on three separate occasions.

But since being released, the 21-year-old, formerly of Enfield Street, Pemberton, has been caught again - this time in Blackburn - for another three similar criminal acts.

Appearing before Blackburn justices Mihretab, now of Whalley Banks, pleaded guilty to observing a person doing a private act at the Tenpin bowling complex on July 1. He was jailed for 12 weeks.

Andy Robinson, prosecuting, said the 17-year-old girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was at the bowling alley with her boyfriend and had gone to the toilet on her own.

She took down her jeans and underwear and sat in the toilet when she heard some footsteps outside.

“All of a sudden a head appeared over the dividing wall between cubicles,” said Mr Robinson.

“She said she could see some eyes staring down at her.”

Mr Robinson said the girl was tearful when she told her boyfriend and reported the incident at reception.

Mihretab was arrested after police viewed CCTV which showed him entering the ladies toilet.

“The incident left the victim feeling shocked and scared to go into public toilets,” said Mr Robinson.

“She believed the only reason for him being there was to be able to observe females in a state of undress.”

Mr Robinson said the 2017 offences had all been committed in the Wigan area.

Two had been in pub toilets and the third in the toilets at Wigan North Western railway station where at least eight females, including a 10-year-old girl, were observed by him.

Jonathan Taylor, defending, said his client was deeply embarrassed about the offence and clearly needed help.

“Following the offences last year he was ostracised by his family and he has found that isolation very difficult,” said Mr Taylor.

“It placed a great strain on the relationship with his mother and father and sadly, since he was remanded in custody on this matter, his father has died.”

Mihretab, who comes from Eritrea in Africa, attended his sentencing hearing with a translator.

In the Wigan cases, a previous hearing was told the court how Mihretab spied on two young women in The Moon Under Water in Wallgate when he got into the female toilets and hid in an empty cubicle in the middle of the two stalls occupied by the friends.

He then struck again at Wigan North Western station on two separate occasions, once on July 11 and once on September 4 2017 when he hid in the middle cubicle, both times at rush hour.

One of his victims was a young girl in her school uniform.