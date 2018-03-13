Wigan pie champs ad campaign deal

Wigan’s wacky World Pie-Eating Championships are to appear in a major new advertising campaign - and local folk have a chance to appear in it.

Online betting firm Casumo is teaming up with comedian Paul Foot to highlight a number of unusual “sports” and will be at Harry’s Bar, on Wallgate, tomorrow to re-enact the annual contest that has captured the imagination and put smiles on the faces of people all over the planet.

Paul Foot

The championships have been a December highlight for a number of years now and are the brainchild of local pub and club magnate Tony Callaghan.

Meg Price, who is producing the film said: “As part of the Casumo advertising campaign we are looking at various absurd ‘sports’ such as bog-snorkelling, marbles and gurning: things that bring communities together in fun.

“It’s all about playfulness and the people who look at a bog or a pie and don’t just say ‘oh it’s a bog or a pie’ but who say ‘let’s go snorkelling or have a pie-eating contest.’

“We are at Harry’s Bar tomorrow and would be happy for members of the public to come down to take part in the mock-up of the championships, whether as competitors or part of the audience. It will all help to give it a bit of atmosphere.

“All the different activities will go on social media both for Paul Foot - who will be down at the bar profiling the contest and is, ironically, a very slow eater - and for Casumo too.”

Mr Callaghan said: “The Pie-Eating Championships are an established major fixture but also great fun. I’m always glad to see Wigan’s profile raised.”

Last year’s event was won again by Martin Appleton-Clare while Vicky Lindley took the women’s title.

Anyone keen to take part should go to Harry’s Bar between 3pm and 7pm tomorrow.