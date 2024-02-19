News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Pride to host annual meeting for the LGBT community

The community group are hosting their annual meeting online on the 26th of February in preparation for Wigan Pride 2024.
By Manuela Sanchez LopezContributor
Published 19th Feb 2024, 10:41 GMT
As the date for the event nears, the group welcomes supporters to join their free annual online meeting to reflect on the 2023 event and find out about ways to take part in this year's event.

The group is made up entirely of volunteers who welcome anyone with any background to promote inclusivity, equality and diversity. They are supported by Wigan Council and local NHS organisations.

The annual event consits of a street parade filled with arts, music and positive messages for anyone, no matter the background, to participate in. All in the effort to celebrate equality and fight for it to continue.

Local NHS supporters at Wigan Pride 2023 parade.Local NHS supporters at Wigan Pride 2023 parade.
Local NHS supporters at Wigan Pride 2023 parade.

To join the free guest list for the virtual meeting to have more information on Wigan Pride and the 2024 event, click the link here.

To find out more about Wigan Pride, their mission, past events and their shop, click the link here.

