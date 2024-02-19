Wigan Pride to host annual meeting for the LGBT community
As the date for the event nears, the group welcomes supporters to join their free annual online meeting to reflect on the 2023 event and find out about ways to take part in this year's event.
The group is made up entirely of volunteers who welcome anyone with any background to promote inclusivity, equality and diversity. They are supported by Wigan Council and local NHS organisations.
The annual event consits of a street parade filled with arts, music and positive messages for anyone, no matter the background, to participate in. All in the effort to celebrate equality and fight for it to continue.
To join the free guest list for the virtual meeting to have more information on Wigan Pride and the 2024 event, click the link here.
To find out more about Wigan Pride, their mission, past events and their shop, click the link here.