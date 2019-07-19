Wigan pub boss denies his bar is closing down

A popular Wigan pub has quashed rumours that it is closing down after several false reports suggesting otherwise.

Reports were circulating on social media that Fifteens at Standish was to be sold as part of the redevelopment of the site of Chadwicks Food Emporium, which closes on July 20 ahead of plans to build a retirement village on the land.

Fifteens, which lies a stone’s throw away from Chadwick’s on High Street, naturally became the subject of rumours that it would also close and be part of the site redevelopment.

But in a statement on its social media page, the bosses of Fifteens put an end to any such suggestions, saying the company was “really appreciative” of the town’s custom and had no plans to shut up shop.

He said: “To all our valued customers and friends - Fifteens at Standish is not closing down.

“Many rumours have been going around that we have sold to the Chadwick redevelopment, we haven’t!

“Tony the owner has always wanted to trade in Standish, and is really appreciative of how we have been accepted as part of the community.

“We have no plans to sell any of our bars and look forward to our two new bars opening in Chorley and in Ashton. Thank you.”

The nearby development will comprise around 31 Retirement Living and around 61 Retirement Living PLUS (Extra Care) apartments, specifically designed to support homeowners to live an active life whilst maintaining their independence.

The completed development will also feature on-site car parking and professionally landscaped gardens.

Chadwicks will finally close this Saturday and work is expected to begin on the new venture later in the year.