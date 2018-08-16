Wigan pub hosts fund-raiser to help stricken dog

Hundreds of animal lovers have entered a competition run by a Wigan pub to help a dog in need.



The Foresters Arms in Standish is helping to raise money for veterinary treatment for a dog named Boo.

She was dumped when she was 16 months old and then hit by a car. Despite being nursed back to health, her new owner needs £13,000 to pay for further treatment.

Landlord Gareth Caunce was so moved by Boo’s plight that he decided to do something to help and turned to his customers for their support.

He is running a cute dog competition via the pub’s Facebook page, which has already had hundreds of entries.

Owners are asked to post a picture of their dog, tag two dog lovers, share the post and donate to the appeal if they wish.

A panel of three judges, including Boo’s owner Netty Hodson, will select their 20 favourite dogs.

The winners will be announced on Tuesday September 4 and they can choose from a host of prizes.

To find out more or enter the competition, go to the pub’s Facebook page.