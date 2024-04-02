Wigan pub's family fun day raises £5,000 for cancer sufferer, 10
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Plough and Harrow, in Shevington, organised the day to raise money for #TeamLincoln, a fundraiser for 10-year-old local Lincoln Melling.
A touch rugby tournament – won by Baz Pulford’s team – was an early highlight of a day which also featured an easter egg hunt, tombola, live music and an appearance from two shire horses from brewery Thwaites.
Lincoln was diagnosed with stage 4 MYCN neuroblastoma – an uncommon and highly-aggressive cancer – in 2019.
He attended the fundraiser with mum and dad, Amy and Dan, and sister Amber.
“We’re gobsmacked by the amount that was raised,” said Dan, who has given up his job to help care for Lincoln since he became ill.
“The whole village has really got behind us, and everyone has pitched in. I couldn’t thank everyone enough.”
Sunday’s event was the Plough and Harrow’s latest in a string of fundraisers for #TeamLincoln stretching back five years.
Plough and Harrow landlady Carol Ball added: “The day couldn’t have gone any better.
“From the barstaff to the singers to the volunteers, local businesses pitched in with donations and help.”
In addition to the family fun day, another £5,000 has also been raised for Lincoln by staff at his primary school, Millbrook – with a daring skydive.
Three members of staff – head Karen Tomlinson, business manager Jaqui Holborn and teaching assistant Andrea Sadler – are to leap from 15,000ft on June 13. Donations can be made here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.