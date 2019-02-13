Wigan pupils raise thousands for Kenyan school

A group of compassionate Wigan primary school students have helped out their less fortunate peers.



Year Six pupils from the Faith in Action group of St Oswald’s RC Primary School, Ashton-in-Makerfield, joined members of the St Oswald’s church and supporters of SOCHDOC (St Oswald’s Community Helping Develop Overseas Communities) to present a £2,000 cheque after a variety of fund-raising events, to Sister Mary O’Brien, for the Notre Dame Education Centre in Malava, Kenya.



The youngsters had been inspired to get involved in charitable works after reading about the project which helps disadvantaged children in the African state.

Their donation brings in total £20,000 raised in 13 years by the generous group of parishioners. The latest effort will now help Tools With A Mission (TWAM), which collects and delivers unwanted tools to some of the poorest areas in the world.

For more about the project see this week’s Wigan Observer.