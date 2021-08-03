Wigan road closed after 800 litres of hazardous substance leaks from container

Firefighters from several stations rushed to Kilshaw Street in Pemberton on Tuesday morning after receiving a report of the incident.

Police officers helped with the closure of the road and motorists were diverted.

A fire service spokesman said: "At around 8.15am today firefighters were called to reports of a hazardous substance spill on Kilshaw Street, Pemberton. The incident involved an industrial container which had leaked approximately 800 litres onto the road.

“Four fire engines from Bury, Hindley and Wigan were quickly at the scene. Fire crews worked to swiftly make the scene safe, including containing the spill and closing a section of the road with support from colleagues at Greater Manchester Police."

The firefighters spent two hours there and the road has since reopened.

