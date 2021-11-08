Wigan road smash: Second pensioner dies

Police today issued a fresh appeal for witnesses to the collision which took place on Swan Lane, Hindley Green.

Officers were called to the street just before 7pm on Monday October 18 to reports that two pedestrians had been hit by a car.

Emergency services attended and a 91-year-old man and 89-year-old woman were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched a fresh appeal for witnesses to the collision

Despite the best efforts of emergency care staff, the man lost his battle for life three days later.

Police have now revealed that, sadly, the woman also later passed away in hospital on Monday November 1.

A 22-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and has been released under investigation.

PC Karl Horner from GMP's Serious Collisions Investigations Unit said: "This was an incredibly tragic incident and our thoughts go out their loved ones at this difficult time.

"Our officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this collision and we are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

"We are requesting anyone with information or DashCam footage should call GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 2687-18/10/2021.

"Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111."