Wigan's Reflex nightclub set to close next week

Wigan's popular Reflex bar will soon close its doors for good to make way for a more contemporary nightclub.



Following a £100,000 investment from owners Stonegate Pub Company, Reflex will be transformed into "Popworld".

Unlike its predecessor, which was famous for its 80s playlists, Popworld DJs will focus on music from the 90s onward.

Reflex will close next Tuesday (May 28) as refurbishment works begin and the new nightclub will hold a VIP opening on Friday, June 7.

The Cheeky Girls are set to make a special appearance on Saturday, June 8.

Kashmira McCann, General Manager at Popworld Wigan, said: “We are so excited to bring Popworld to Wigan.

"The brand-new design is adorned in vivid and intense colours – providing a very lively and fun environment to celebrate all-things pop.

"The venue looks great, and we’re sure everyone is just as excited to visit as we are to open.

"We can’t wait to show off our new venue and provide great nights out for all."

An application for "internal alterations" and refurbishment works has been displayed on Wigan Council's planning portal.