Wigan's Royal Mail depot staff walk out in support of sacked colleague

Staff from Wigan's Royal Mail delivery office have today staged a sudden industrial action in support of a sacked colleague.



Employees at the depot in Hallgate have downed tools this morning (Monday, October 22) after arriving at work to discover that a colleague had been dismissed over the weekend.

Staff on the impromptu picket line outside the Hallgate sorting office

An overwhelming majority of the employees from the depot have taken part in the action, with virtually no staff left inside the building this morning, it has been reported.

The identity of the employee and the reason for their sacking have not yet been disclosed.

Union representatives are due to sit down with the sorting office's managerial team today to discuss the situation.

Saf Khan, branch secretary of the CWU for the group covering Wigan, said: "Members at Wigan delivery office this morning unofficially walked out due to the injustice of one of their colleagues being dismissed.

Royal Mail delivery office, Hallgate, Wigan

"They feel strongly about backing their colleague up after 36 years of loyal service to the company.

"They feel the company has not taken things into account regarding his conduct.

"We are currently waiting for our senior officials to turn up and then we will try to speak to the senior Royal Mail manager to see if we can resolve this. Whether that is done today or tomorrow only time will tell.

"There is an ongoing appeal process in this case so I cannot say much more."

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: "Royal Mail is very disappointed that unballoted industrial action has taken place this morning at Wigan Delivery Office. The quality of service we provide to our customers is very important to us, and we are putting in place plans to minimise disruption.

"In the meantime, the enquiry office is open as usual for customers who have received a Something For You card.

"Royal Mail is fully committed to the process of trying to resolve concerns of postal workers based in Wigan by following the national jointly agreed framework with the Communication Workers Union (CWU)."