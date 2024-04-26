Wigan school celebrates pi day

March 14th is affectionately referred to as 'Pi Day' as it is similar to the mathematical number 'Pi', the first three digits of which are 3.14.
By Megan Ryan-LoughranContributor
Published 26th Apr 2024, 11:26 BST
Just before the end of Term, Dean Trust Wigan celebrated Pi Day with the inaugural Pi Day Challenge - 'Who Ate All The Pi?'

Five brave pupils went up against five intrepid teachers in Round 2 of the Staff vs Pupils competition this year (Round 1 being an ‘I’m a Teacher – Get Me Out of Here’ competition in December).

The challenges were tough: Fastest to eat a pie / Fastest to eat a pie without using hands / Fastest to eat a pie without using hands and whilst blindfolded / First to finish the mystery filling pie / First to finish the mystery topping pie.

Staff and pupils at Dean Trust Wigan were joined by Wigan Athletic's mascot, CrustyStaff and pupils at Dean Trust Wigan were joined by Wigan Athletic's mascot, Crusty
The school also had a very special guest visit from Crusty the Pie of Wigan Athletic Football Club. Crusty made sure that it was a fair competition and had the difficult task of choosing the winner of each challenge.

In the end, the pupils were victorious with a 3-2 victory over the staff. Over £200 was raised for Wigan and Leigh Hospice, which is fantastic.

Congratulations to Sadie H (Year 7), Tom E (Year 7), Thomas B (Year 7), Aiden George R-B (Year 9), & Tyler H (Year 10) on their win, and commiserations to Mrs Worley, Mr Yates, Mr Kenny, Mr Nolan, & Mr Barrow on their defeat.

Dean Trust Wigan are already looking forward to next years' Pi Day Challenge. Any bakers wishing to get involved with the event, please contact the school.

