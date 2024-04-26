Wigan school celebrates pi day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Just before the end of Term, Dean Trust Wigan celebrated Pi Day with the inaugural Pi Day Challenge - 'Who Ate All The Pi?'

Five brave pupils went up against five intrepid teachers in Round 2 of the Staff vs Pupils competition this year (Round 1 being an ‘I’m a Teacher – Get Me Out of Here’ competition in December).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The challenges were tough: Fastest to eat a pie / Fastest to eat a pie without using hands / Fastest to eat a pie without using hands and whilst blindfolded / First to finish the mystery filling pie / First to finish the mystery topping pie.

Staff and pupils at Dean Trust Wigan were joined by Wigan Athletic's mascot, Crusty

The school also had a very special guest visit from Crusty the Pie of Wigan Athletic Football Club. Crusty made sure that it was a fair competition and had the difficult task of choosing the winner of each challenge.

In the end, the pupils were victorious with a 3-2 victory over the staff. Over £200 was raised for Wigan and Leigh Hospice, which is fantastic.

Congratulations to Sadie H (Year 7), Tom E (Year 7), Thomas B (Year 7), Aiden George R-B (Year 9), & Tyler H (Year 10) on their win, and commiserations to Mrs Worley, Mr Yates, Mr Kenny, Mr Nolan, & Mr Barrow on their defeat.