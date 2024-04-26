Wigan school celebrates pi day
and live on Freeview channel 276
Just before the end of Term, Dean Trust Wigan celebrated Pi Day with the inaugural Pi Day Challenge - 'Who Ate All The Pi?'
Five brave pupils went up against five intrepid teachers in Round 2 of the Staff vs Pupils competition this year (Round 1 being an ‘I’m a Teacher – Get Me Out of Here’ competition in December).
The challenges were tough: Fastest to eat a pie / Fastest to eat a pie without using hands / Fastest to eat a pie without using hands and whilst blindfolded / First to finish the mystery filling pie / First to finish the mystery topping pie.
The school also had a very special guest visit from Crusty the Pie of Wigan Athletic Football Club. Crusty made sure that it was a fair competition and had the difficult task of choosing the winner of each challenge.
In the end, the pupils were victorious with a 3-2 victory over the staff. Over £200 was raised for Wigan and Leigh Hospice, which is fantastic.
Congratulations to Sadie H (Year 7), Tom E (Year 7), Thomas B (Year 7), Aiden George R-B (Year 9), & Tyler H (Year 10) on their win, and commiserations to Mrs Worley, Mr Yates, Mr Kenny, Mr Nolan, & Mr Barrow on their defeat.
Dean Trust Wigan are already looking forward to next years' Pi Day Challenge. Any bakers wishing to get involved with the event, please contact the school.