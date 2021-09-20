Wigan school issues yet another stranger danger warning after pupil incidents

Police have been informed of the latest incidents

Just days after St John Fisher High and Beech Hill Primary warned pupils to be on their guard about the suspicious behaviour of a bearded man near the secondary school, there has now been a report of a pupil being approached by two men in a vehicle - twice.

A John Fisher statement isued on Monday afternoon reads: "We have been notified by a parent that two Asian men in a silver ford focus have approached one of our pupils this morning and also yesterday evening at the bottom of Baytree Road."

It adds: "The pupil is absolutely fine but we have given this message to all our pupils this afternoon and reminded them to be vigilant and to stay in groups if possible.

"The incident has been reported to the police."

The previous incidents involved a man acting suspiciously at the bottom of Baytree Road on both Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

He was described as being of medium build, stocky, with white/grey hair and a beard and speaks with a foreign accent.

There have also been separate stranger alerts issued recently by Standish High School.

Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.