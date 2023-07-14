Orrell St John Rigby College hosted the major even featuring teams from no fewer than 10 Roman Catholic secondaries from the borough and well beyond.

And it was St Peter’s RC High School at Orrell which emerged the Liverpool Archdiocese East Public Speaking Competition Champions of 2023.

Young contestants, supporters, staff and judges at the speaking competition held at Orrell St John Rigby College

The overall aim of the contest was to promote presentation and communication skills as these skills are so important in life and their future careers. Topics included “Popular culture provides no role models for young people,” “Priceless Freedom – is it an illusion?” and “Fact, Myth of fiction!”

The judges, Deacon Paul Mannings (Archdiocese of Liverpool), Mike Preston (Pearson Examination Board) and Nicola Craven (vice-principal, St John Rigby College) said they were overwhelmed by the confidence, knowledge and talent of the students delivering their speeches.

Andrew Holt, who represented the Archdiocese of Liverpool Secondary School Improvement Trust, said: “It was powerful to be in the auditorium today. In all walks of life, be it in the meeting room or on the green benches of parliament, it is more important than ever to learn to engage in reasoned, civil, public discourse to make the way we live our lives better for our community.

“The standard of the competition was very high, making the final decision a difficult choice for the judges.”

However, after some deliberation, Hannah Mathews was crowned the winner with her speech on "You learn more in failure than you ever do in success”, making St Peter’s this year’s champions.

Chief Judge, Deacon Paul Mannings, praised the students adding: “A resounding thank-you to all the students and their supporters for attending today.

"The confidence of the speakers shone through, and they engaged the audience fully.

"Students used seriousness as a strength and, when using humour, made sure this was not a performance, but a reflection of their best selves. This was a wonderful celebration of the talents of our students.”

