Wigan schools issue new "stranger danger" alerts

Baytree Road, Beech Hill

It follows incidents on both Wednesday and Thursday morning of this week in near to St John Fisher High in Beech Hill.

A message to families from Beech Hill Primary School on Thursday read: "We have received notification from St John Fisher High School of a male acting suspiciously at the bottom of Baytree Road, Beech Hill, both yesterday morning and earlier this morning.

"He is of medium build, stocky, with white/grey hair and a beard and speaks with a foreign accent.

"Please do not approach him and please be vigilant and report any concerns to the police.

"The police have been informed.

"Please make sure that children are careful when travelling to and from school."

The alert comes days after two stranger danger warnings were issued by Standish High School.