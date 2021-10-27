Wigan shop evacuated after safety concerns

The fire service was called to the phone repair shop Cell Fix on Market Street at 1pm on Wednesday (October 27) after fears were raised that the substance - which was in two small bags within an envelope - was dangerous.

Two firefighters and two environmental health officers, initially wearing protective gear, attended to test the substance but soon came to the conclusion that it did not pose a public health risk. However it may be that the powder was drug-related.

Firefighters remained on the scene for three hours until the emergency was declared over.

Cell fix on Market Street which was evacuated