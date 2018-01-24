Wigan shop staff held at knifepoint by masked robbers

Terrified staff at a Wigan convenience store were held at knifepoint by masked raiders during an armed robbery,



Just before 7.45pm on Monday January 22, police were called to reports of an armed robbery at a ARG Food and Wine on Hardybutts in Scholes.

CCTV images released by police

Other news: Driver provides unusual excuse for texting and driving

Two men armed with knives entered the store and threatened a member of staff before stealing cash and then fleeing towards Edwin Street.



Nobody was injured during the robbery.



Officers have released CCTV images of the incident and are appealing to anyone who has any information.



Detective Constable Jon Quigley, of GMP’s Wigan borough, said: “The men who carried out this attack brandished knives to scare innocent people and I can only refer to them as cowards.



“Thankfully no-one was injured but the employee has been left extremely shaken at the hands of these men and no-one should be made to feel like this in their place of work.



“I would appeal to anyone with any information or anyone who saw anything suspicious to please get in touch.



“I would also urge anyone who recognises anything from the pictures that could assist our investigation to please contact police.”



Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 1842 of 22/01/18, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.