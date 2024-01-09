Winstanley College has been awarded Valued Worker Scheme status after meeting criteria covering care for the welfare of its staff.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Valued Worker Scheme is an initiative jointly promoted by unions NASUWT, GMB, UNISON and Unite to recognise and support good employment relations in schools and colleges.

It aims to recognise those employers that are committed to valuing their staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Valued Worker Scheme recognises employers who commit to treating all employees fairly, equitably and with dignity.

Louise Tipping, Emma Speziale and Alan Bailey with Valued Workers Scheme Award

By adopting the six Valued Worker Scheme principles, employers such as Winstanley sixth form college can demonstrate their commitment to their employees’ wellbeing.

Employers signing up to the Scheme will be asked to outline their workforce priorities for the year ahead and will have access to information and support throughout.

Alan Bailey, teacher of engineering at The Deanery High School and health, safety and welfare officer for Wigan NASUWT, said: “Winstanley College is another Wigan educational establishment that has shown its ongoing commitment to the wellbeing of its staff by obtaining the Valued Workers Scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Reducing unnecessary tasks and looking after the wellbeing of staff also benefits the students by allowing them to have a focused and energised teacher.”

Mr Bailey visited college to present the award to principal Louise Tipping and Emma Speziale, English teacher and union representative for college.