Wigan sixth form college earns Valued Worker status
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Valued Worker Scheme is an initiative jointly promoted by unions NASUWT, GMB, UNISON and Unite to recognise and support good employment relations in schools and colleges.
It aims to recognise those employers that are committed to valuing their staff.
The Valued Worker Scheme recognises employers who commit to treating all employees fairly, equitably and with dignity.
By adopting the six Valued Worker Scheme principles, employers such as Winstanley sixth form college can demonstrate their commitment to their employees’ wellbeing.
Employers signing up to the Scheme will be asked to outline their workforce priorities for the year ahead and will have access to information and support throughout.
Alan Bailey, teacher of engineering at The Deanery High School and health, safety and welfare officer for Wigan NASUWT, said: “Winstanley College is another Wigan educational establishment that has shown its ongoing commitment to the wellbeing of its staff by obtaining the Valued Workers Scheme.
"Reducing unnecessary tasks and looking after the wellbeing of staff also benefits the students by allowing them to have a focused and energised teacher.”
Mr Bailey visited college to present the award to principal Louise Tipping and Emma Speziale, English teacher and union representative for college.
Ms Tipping said: ‘Staff welfare is a priority for us and we are delighted that colleagues feel so valued in their work. Thank you to Emma and Alan for guiding us through the process to receive award recognition.’