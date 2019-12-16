Wigan stabbing suspect court hearing DELAYED as justices wait to find interpreter

A court hearing into a woman charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Wigan has been delayed because justices need to find her a French interpreter.



Awa Zongo Bn, of Atherton Road, Wigan, was due to appear before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court this morning.

The 28-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing on Atherton Road, Hindley Green, at around 10.35am on Saturday.

But justices said they need to find a French interpreter for her before the hearing can take place.

It is hoped the hearing can take place later today.

The incident saw a 39-year-woman injured. She remains in hospital.

Following the incident, Atherton Road was shut in both directions, between the junctions of Leigh Road and Westleigh Lane.

Two medical helicopters, two ambulances, two rapid response cars, and two advanced paramedics were also called out.