Wigan street sealed off after hand grenade is found
A Wigan residential road was cordoned off after the discovery of a grenade.
Police tape prevented access to Hodges Street in Gidlow while police, firefighters and eventually bomb squad experts from the army descended on Saturday afternoon.
Details are scarce but it is believed that the ordnance was not dug up in a garden or wasteland as has been the case on several occasions in Wigan in recent years when Second World War relics have been found.
But so far, despite repeated requests for information from the police, no further information has been given.
A senior Wigan firefighter at the scene said that Hodges Street had been sealed off to traffic at first but then, after a risk assessment, it was decided that it was not necessary so it was taken down again.
Fire crews at local stations were also put on standby but were not required.
It is believed the army came to examine and take away the grenade but there have been no reports of a controlled explosion in the area.
