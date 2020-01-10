Wigan teacher who "touched the lives of many" hanged himself

A Wigan-born teacher who had “touched the lives of many” took his own life, an inquest heard.



Ian Seddon, 51, was found hanged by his mum Catherine and sister, at his home in Trenchfield Mill, Heritage Way, Wigan, on August 5.

Described as a “happy soul” who was “always a delight to be around”, Mr Seddon worked as a teacher across the country for many years.

His career saw him undertake roles as head of sixth form at Chellaston School in Derby and then move to a sixth form in Leicester.

He was also vice-principal of South Sefton Sixth form centre in Bootle.

Before his death, Mr Seddon had returned to live in Wigan and worked as a supply teacher and had started teaching special needs children, something which he “loved.”

During an inquest at Bolton Coroner’s Court, it emerged that Mr Seddon had struggled with depression and anxiety, although his family said they had no concerns about his mental health.

In a statement read out at the hearing, Ms Seddon said: “Ian was very well educated and had an interest in politics.

“He was a very fit and healthy man with no real health concerns.

“Ian was a happy soul, who was always a delight to be around.”

Ms Seddon, who was joined at the inquest by his sisters Karen and Andrea, told the hearing how she had last seen her son at 4pm on August 4, where they spoke about birthdays and a planned holiday in the September to Jerusalem.

He had returned home from a trip away to see a friend just days previously.

However concerns were sparked on the afternoon of August 5 when Mr Seddon failed to turn up at a friend’s house to do some painting and decorating.

This prompted Ms Seddon and her daughter to visit Mr Seddon’s home where they made the grim discovery in his bedroom.

The inquest heard how the pair discovered a note asking them not to enter the room, while he also left letters for his mum and family.

Ms Seddon said: “Ian had started teaching special needs children and loved it.He wanted to go for it.He had so much to look forward to an d will be sadly missed.”

Tributes were also paid on social media following Mr Seddon’s death.

His sister Karen wrote: “Ian was an inspiration to every single person he met, whether it be through his teaching or in his personal life. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.”

Mr Seddon has been an English specialist and Chellaston ex-pupil Sarah Elizabeth Crane said he was her “favourite teacher of all time” and “one of my true inspirations”.

Former South Sefton student Sasha Thompson added: “Ian Seddon was so helpful and supportive during my years there and put stuff in place to help with my dyslexia. I got a place at university and went on to do a masters with his help and encouragement. The world has truly lost a legend.”

In their posts, many people referred to Mr Seddon’s love of music, and in particular indie group The Smiths. It is understood that as a tribute the group’s song This Charming Man was played at his funeral.

The inquest also read out a statement from his GP Dr Andreas Gerlach, of Marus Bridge Practice, in Wigan, who said that Mr Seddon had a history of depression and anxiety.

Pathologist Dr Stephen Wells, who carried out the post-mortem, said the cause of Mr Seddon’s death was hanging.

He said low levels of alcohol and drugs were present in his system, including crystal meth, which can cause people to be on a “come down.”

But recording a conclusion of suicide, coroner Rachel Syed, said: “There is no evidence on the balance of probabilities to say that alcohol or drugs would have effected his state of mind at the time.

“I’m entirely satisfied that this was suicide.”

She added: “Ian was very lucky to have such a loving family and he touched the lives of so many with the kids he helped.”

If you are in need of help contact:

* Samaritans (116 123) operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year. or you can email Samaritansat jo@samaritans.org.

* CALM (0800 58 58 58) has a helpline is for men who need to talk or find information and support. open 5pm to midnight, 365 days a year.

* Childline (0800 1111) runs a helpline for children and young people in the. Calls are free and the number wont show up on your phone bill.

* PAPYRUS (0800 068 41 41) is a voluntary organisation supporting teenagers and young adults who are feeling suicidal.

* Mind (0300 123 3393) is a charity providing advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem.They campaign to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.

 Students Against Depression is a website for students who are depressed, have a low mood or are having suicidal thoughts.

 Bullying UK is a website for both children and adults affected by bullying.

 Hub of Hope is a comprehensive national mental health support database. Download the free app, visit hubofhope.co.uk or text HOPE to 85258 to find

relevant services near you.

 Beat Eating Disorders provides helplines for adults and young people offering support and information about eating disorders. These helplines are free to call from all phones. Adult helpline: 0808 801 0677, Student line: 0808 801 0811, Youth line: 0808 801 0711.

 Anorexia and Bulimia Care (03000 11 12 13) provide ongoing care, emotional support and practical guidance for anyone affected by eating disorders, those struggling personally and parents, families and friends.

 GamCare (0808 8020 133) provides information, advice and support for anyone affected by problem gambling

 Shining a Light on Suicide is a Greater Manchester campaign. The website has information to support you if you are feeling suicidal, are concerned about someone or if you are bereaved by suicide.