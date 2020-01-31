Wigan teenager one of top young drummers in the country

A Wigan schoolgirl says she is “delighted” after being recognised as one of the top young drummers in the country.



Jasmine Rogers, 13, took her exam recently and received outstanding marks of 93 out of 100 which landed her a distinction grade.

Young drummer Jasmine Rogers, 13, from Ashton-in-Makerfield, has passed her grades with distinction, pictured with dad Kevin and mum Lynne (right)

The drumming fanatic has been regularly practising on percussion instruments at The Music Rooms in Newton-le-Willows, since she was just 10 years old.

Jasmine, who lives with her family in High Beeches Crescent, Ashton-in-Makerfield, said: “When I found out what grade I’d received, I was speechless and didn’t know what to say.

“It was a shock and I was really happy and delighted.”

The St Edmund Arrowsmith RC High School student credits being born into a musical family was what got her into this musical passion.

She said: “We’re a musical family and my dad plays in a band and plays bass guitar.

“It was a natural thing.

“I’d always be tapping things and then the drumming followed.”

As for favourite drummer, Jasmine said Simon Phillips from band Toto tops her list.

She said: “I love the song that he does called Africa and he’s a real inspiration to me.”

In the future, Jasmine who also plays for Wigan Athletic girls team under-14s football team, said she would love to take up drumming as a career.

She added: “I just want to focus on getting better with the drumming and it’s certainly something I’d love to go into when I’m older.”

Mum Lynne Rogers said her daughter had a “real love” for drums and was “delighted” at how well she has done in her exam.

Lynne said: “Jasmine is one only a few in the country to get a distinction in her drumming exam and is also one of the youngest.

“In the exam, you have to perform three different pieces on the drums in front of an examiner which is very nerve-racking, so it’s awesome how she’s done and for her to get the highest grade.

“The exam also gives you UCAS points for university which is really good.

“Jasmine has been going to The Music Rooms in Newton Le-Willows since she was ten to practice drumming and she loves it.”

And Jasmine’s mum said her daughter plays in her school band at St Edmund Arrowsmith and even has her own drum kit at home.

Lynne said: “Jasmine has always had a love for music but has really taken to the drums.

“Her dad Kevin is a bass guitarist and has played in bands in the past, so his love for that, has got Jasmine into it also.

“She loves her football also.

“Jasmine really is a very talented girl.”