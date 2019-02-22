Wigan traffic police make new call for information after a biker dies from his injuries

Police have made a fresh appeal for witnesses to a road smash which has now proved fatal.

A 24-year-old motorcyclist was badly injured in a collision with a Renault Megane on Wigan Road at the junction with Hulme Road, Leigh, at 6.40pm on Monday February 18.

Sadly the casualty, who has yet to be formally identified, has since died.

Two women, aged 42 and 64, who had been in the Renault were also taken to hospital for treatment for neck injuries. They have since been released and are recovering at home.

No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.

Traffic officers have now made an appeal for anyone with information about the collision to come forward.

Pc Jo Worsley of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Sadly, this collision has resulted in the death of a young man.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this unimaginably difficult time and we are working hard to piece together the circumstances that led to this collision so we can give them the answers they deserve.

“It happened at a relatively busy time of the evening, so we believe there may be several potential witnesses.

“I’d also like to appeal to anyone who may dash-cam footage to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.