Wigan travel firm declines to comment on sale rumours

Wigan’s historic holiday firm Shearings has declined to comment on speculation that it could be about to change hands.

Unconfirmed reports have suggested that the owners of the award-winning travel group, which specialises in coach holidays across the UK and Europe, are considering selling up in a multi-million pound deal.

Lone Star, the US-based private equity firm which owns Shearings and its holding company Specialist Leisure Group have reportedly held talks about a making a potential sale within the next two years.

Wigan Today contacted the Specialist Leisure Group to discuss the reports, but the company declined to comment.

Shearings Holidays was founded over a century ago and is the UK's largest escorted tour operator.

Today, it is part of the Specialist Leisure Group and based in Waterside Drive, Wigan.

The company employs more than 2,600 people and offers more than 170 travel destinations.