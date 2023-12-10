Students who took degree level courses at the University Centre Wigan and Leigh College celebrated their achievements at the annual Higher Education Graduation ceremony.

The event, held at All Saints’ Parish Church is always a special day in the college’s calendar and students who achieved diploma and degree level qualification in 2023 were invited.

Graduands received their cap and gowns at the college before the traditional procession up Market Street led by Liverpool Scottish Regimental Association Pipes and Drums along with college staff and governors.

Proud family members and friends eagerly awaited their arrival in a packed church and once again due to increases in higher education study at the college two ceremonies took place during the day.

HND Applied Biology graduates with their tutors

The morning ceremony was dedicated to the graduation of awards in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects, including degree apprenticeships, while the afternoon focused on students graduating in sport, teacher education and business and professional qualifications such as accounting and human resources.

Victoria Hardman completed the Higher National Diploma Applied Sciences (Biology) and has already started a career in sciences, working on the Renal Unit at Salford Royal Hospital.

“The HND Applied Sciences was good preparation for my current role supporting people with dialysis,” said Victoria.

Joanne Naylor - Certificate in Education

“Learning about the renal system and other biological systems provided a good foundation for my work.”

Victoria is hoping to progress her career in haematology and hopes to work in laboratory sciences in the future.

Training manager at Seddon Construction. Jenna Eaton, has progressed from Level 3 CIPD (Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development) to now completing the Level 7 CIPD course.

“I have enjoyed interacting with other people on the course and I have learnt a lot about my own personal development and more about strategic HR,” she said.

Jenna Eaton - CIPD Level 7

Balancing full-time work and juggling a part-time course with family commitments was a big challenge for Jenna who said it was certainly hard at times but added: “If you are really passionate about wanting to do something you find the time to get it done.

“I feel a really big sense of achievement.

"I have my qualification now and it’s opened some more doors for me and will do in the future too.”

College principal, Anna Dawe said: “Our graduates have worked extremely hard over the duration of their studies and we are very proud of their achievements.

The graduands process through Market Street

“They have achieved the essential higher level technical skills that our local, regional and national economy so badly need. It is also extremely positive that we are also seeing an increase in those choosing to undertake higher level study through degree apprenticeships especially in specialist engineering sectors and construction.