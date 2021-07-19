Wigan woman involved in accident which left motorcyclist seriously injured

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Lathom left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

Police were called around 2.40pm on Saturday (July 17) to a report of an accident at the junction of Hall Lane and Spa Lane.

A Range Rover Evoque car had been involved in a collision with a man riding a Kawasaki motorbike.

The rider, a man in his 70s, from Ormskirk, suffered a serious injury to his right knee. He was taken by Air Ambulance to Aintree Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Range Rover, a woman in her 20s from Wigan, was not injured.

The road was closed for four hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashboard mounted camera footage following the incident.

Sgt Michael Belfield, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: “We are appealing for information following a serious injury collision in Lathom.

“A man has suffered a serious knee injury and we want to establish the exact circumstances.