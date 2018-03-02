Wigan woman's emotional pledge: "I'm doing this for you mum"

A Wigan woman who lost her mother to cancer just four days before Christmas has been inspired to enter a charity event in her memory.

Andrea Hall, from Ince, has pledged to take part in Cancer Research UK’s Race For Life as a tribute to Iris Hall.

Iris Hall

And she has issued a rallying call for people to join her by signing up for the events at Haigh Woodland Park and Pennington Flash ahead of Mother’s Day.

She said: “My experience means I understand all too clearly why Cancer Research UK’s work is so important.

“So I’m urging women in Wigan to show their support and take on Race For Life because every participant can help make a real difference.

“I’m determined to do all that I can to help raise money for life-saving research so more men, women and children can survive cancer.”

Iris, a grandmother from Shevington, died after a 12-month battle with cancer, aged 72.

She was diagnosed with endometrial cancer in January last year, underwent surgery and radiotherapy and was recovering at home. But in July she was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer that developed in her throat area.

She spent four weeks in hospital, where she had a feeding tube fitted. Originally she was due to have an operation but the cancer spread to her lymph nodes, so instead she received radical chemotherapy. But the treatment did not work and Iris, along with husband Eric, Andrea and her sister Erica, were told she had 12 months to live.

She decided not to have further treatment and went home to spend time with her family, including Erica, who travelled over from Canada.

Iris had a special wire tube fitted to allow her to have her beloved cups of tea and small amounts of food, but she remained very poorly and suffered other health problems as she battled the disease.

In November, her lung collapsed and she was told she only had around two months to live.

Andrea said: “Even through all this mum still never moaned or complained. She kept her sense of humour through everything and was such a strong brave lady.

“Less than two weeks after being told she had around two months left, my lovely, brave mum lost her battle and passed away on December 21 – four days before Christmas.

“She battled cancer for 12 months and not once in that time did I ever hear her complaining or moaning. I have never met such a brave, strong woman or ever will as my mum she was such an inspiration to me and everyone that knew her.

“We had a tough Christmas and Mother’s Day this year will be very tough too. I just like to think that at least now she’s no longer in pain and is a beautiful angel in heaven.”

Andrea, 46, took part in Race For Life Pretty Muddy at Heaton Park in Manchester with colleagues last year – three days after being told her mum had cancer in her throat area.

She said: “She was so proud of me and everyone else who made up #TeamIris doing Race For Life Pretty Muddy last year and this year I will be doing it for my mum again and she would be beaming from ear to ear!”

The 5km Race For Life events will be held at 7pm on Wednesday, May 23 at Haigh Woodland Park and at 11am on Sunday, June 3 at Pennington Flash. To enter, visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.