Wiganer has ONE WEEK left to claim £1million prize

The clock really is ticking for a mystery local lottery winner in Wigan who has just a week left to claim an amazing Lotto Millionaire Raffle prize worth £1m.

The last-ditch search is still on to find the owner of the winning ticket from the Lotto draw on 28 February 2018 – bought in Wigan – with the winning Millionaire Raffle code PLUM 1592 1867.

The lucky ticket-holder only has until next Monday, 27 August 2018, to make their claim. With just days to go National Lottery players are being urged to check and double-check their tickets one last time for the chance to claim this life-changing prize.

Lotto Millionaire Raffle guarantees to create a millionaire in every draw - one on Wednesday and one on Saturday. For every Lotto line played, UK players automatically receive a Millionaire Raffle code printed on their ticket.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Time really is running out for the winner of this prize, but we are still hopeful that someone will come forward at the very last minute to claim the money.

"We’re urging everyone to check their old tickets one final time or look anywhere a missing Lotto ticket could be hiding. This life-changing prize could really help to make dreams become a reality for someone out there.”

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK. The National Lottery changes the lives of individuals as well as communities – players raise, on average, around £30 million for National Lottery-funded projects every week.

In Wigan alone over 1,100 individual National Lottery grants have been awarded to help projects across the arts, sports, heritage, health, education, environment, charity and voluntary sectors.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket. Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk

Anyone concerned about lost or unchecked tickets may like to consider either setting up a National Lottery Direct Debit or playing online at www.national-lottery.co.uk.

Numbers can be entered in advance and lucky winners are notified online if their numbers come up.

For further information call 0333 234 4433 or visit www.national-lottery.co.uk.