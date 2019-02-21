Wiganers' last chance to have a say on housing and business masterplan

Residents have one more chance to drop in and discuss the region’s masterplan for new houses and business premises.

The final public consultation event on the Greater Manchester Spatial Framework (GMSF) is taking place in the atrium at Wigan Town Hall on February 26.

Civil servants have been out and about in the borough this month, in the areas most affected, showing detailed plans to residents and taking questions from those concerned by the construction proposals.

However, there is still plenty of time for people to have their say on the spatial framework, as the online consultation only passed the halfway point on Monday.

Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux thanked everyone who had taken part so far, and urged anyone yet to join in to have their say while also giving his backing to the plan.

He said: “We would like to thank residents who have attended the drop-in sessions so far and have taken the time to fill in the consultation.

“As we reach the halfway mark, we would like to reiterate the importance of people having their say whether they agree with the draft’s new direction or still have concerns.

“By having a strategic plan, we can ensure that developments are made in the right places and in the right way.

“It is right that the revised draft took into account public concerns raised in the first consultation about allocating land on the green belt.

“This new plan sees a reduction of more than 50 per cent in the amount of green belt allocated, and also protects more green land in the borough than before.

“I believe this plan strikes the right balance between protection of our best green spaces with the need for new homes, infrastructure and employment land in Wigan borough and I encourage those who haven’t yet taken part to have their say.”

Drop-in sessions have already been held for Winstanley and Hawkley, Tyldesley and Mosley Common, Atherton and Lowton and Pennington.

The final session in Wigan town centre is on Tuesday, February 26 at the town hall on Library Street before 4pm and 7pm.

Anyone who can’t make it to the event can have their say online by going to www.gmconsult.org

Hard copies of the plan are also available to view in libraries.