Two glass panels shattered and plastic canopy melted during the 4.40am blaze outside the Tesco Extra store on Cross Street in Hindley.

Watch manager John Wheeldon from Hindley fire station said: “We have told the police that we think this was deliberate ignition.

Tesco Extra in Hindley

"The fire started in the waste bin but it was so close to the building that the flames affected that too.

“The fire was quickly put out but we went up ladders to make sure that it had not taken hold in the canopy as well.”