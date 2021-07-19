Woman, 77, dies after house collapses in Wigan

This image of the collapsed gable end of the a house on Old Lane, Shevington, has been widely shared on social media

Crews were called to Old Lane in Shevington to reports of a house collapse on Sunday afternoon.

They found that a large part of the gable end of the building had fallen into a neighbour's driveway and were told a person was missing.

Firefighters cleared the debris by hand and managed to rescue the missing person, who was taken to Wigan Royal Infirmary but sadly died.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "At about 2.50pm on Sunday, July 18, officers were called to reports that a house had collapsed at Old Lane, Shevington, Wigan.

"NWAS, an air ambulance and GMFRS also attended and a 77-year-old woman was rescued and taken to hospital but, sadly, despite the efforts of the emergency services, she was pronounced dead. An investigation is under way."