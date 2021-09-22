Woman accidentally sets kitchen on fire.

Firefighters were in attendance

A fire crew were called to the address in Chestnut Road, Whelley, on Wednesday afternoon and quickly dealt with the emergency.

The householder told them she had returned to her front room when the smoke alarms started sounding at which point she left the house and rang 999.

Firefighters vented the property to clear the smoke, removed the damaged cooker and gave the occupier advice on avoiding a similar accident in future.