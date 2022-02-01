Woman cut from car wreck after Wigan borough hit-and-run

The Nissan Micra ploughed into a tree on the Lowton St Mary's Bypass and the metalwork was so badly buckled that the 65-year-old driver was trapped by her legs.

Fire crews from both Hindley and Leigh attended the collision which was reported at about 8.40pm on Monday February 1.

Leigh watch manager Michael Fairhurst said that thankfully the woman, while hurrt, did not appear to have suffered any serious injuries and it was just a question of removing the car's roof in order to extricate her.

Fire crews needed to remove the stricken car's roof

She was taken to Salford Royal Hospital for treatment.

Watch manager Fairhurst said that he believed a second vehicle had been involved in the incident but that it had left the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.