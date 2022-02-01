Woman cut from car wreck after Wigan borough hit-and-run
A woman had to be cut from the wreckage of her car after it was run off the road by another vehicle in a hit-and-run smash.
The Nissan Micra ploughed into a tree on the Lowton St Mary's Bypass and the metalwork was so badly buckled that the 65-year-old driver was trapped by her legs.
Fire crews from both Hindley and Leigh attended the collision which was reported at about 8.40pm on Monday February 1.
Leigh watch manager Michael Fairhurst said that thankfully the woman, while hurrt, did not appear to have suffered any serious injuries and it was just a question of removing the car's roof in order to extricate her.
She was taken to Salford Royal Hospital for treatment.
Watch manager Fairhurst said that he believed a second vehicle had been involved in the incident but that it had left the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.