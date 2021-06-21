Woman dies after house fire in Wigan

Emergency services were called to St James Grove in Poolstock, shortly after 4pm on Sunday, June 20, to reports of a fire in the kitchen of a semi-detached home.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police said a woman in her 30s was taken to hospital but, sadly, despite the best efforts of medical staff, she died a short time later.

A joint investigation between GMP and the fire service is on-going and the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

Police at the scene in St James Grove

Anyone with information can report it online at www.gmp.police.uk. Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “At 4.20pm on Sunday, 20th June, three fire engines from Wigan Hindley and Leigh were called to reports of a fire on St James Grove, in Wigan.

“The fire involved the kitchen of a semi-detached home. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three hose reels and two positive pressure ventilation units to extinguish the fire.

“One casualty was treated for smoke inhalation by fire service personnel and was then conveyed to hospital by colleagues from North West Ambulance Service. Fire crews were in attendance for several hours."