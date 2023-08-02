News you can trust since 1853
Woman fights for her life and two men arrested after serious crash in Wigan

A woman is fighting for her life in hospital after being struck by an e-bike on a busy Wigan road.
By Alan Weston
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 13:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 13:04 BST

The incident happened at around 2.15pm yesterday (Tuesday), after an e-bike hit the pedestrian as she was crossing Orrell Road.

The woman, who is in her 60s, received serious, life-threatening injuries. She currently remains in hospital.

The incident took place near the Fishergate pub in Orrell
The incident took place near the Fishergate pub in Orrell
Two people on the e-bike received minor injuries following the incident, near the Fishergate Inn on Orrell Road in Orrell.

Two men, aged 19 and 20, were both arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. The 20-year-old was bailed, while the 19-year-old remains in police custody.

Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit have appealing for information following the incident, which led to road closures being put in place in both directions from J26 of M58 for Orrell Interchange to Fleet Street.

A police cordon around the scene remained in place until late yesterday evening while forensics officers combed the area and made enquiries into the incident. It was attended by police and North West Ambulance Service, and people were urged to avoid the area.

A spokesperson said: “Officers are now appealing for anyone with any information – or who may have dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell footage from the time of the incident – to please come forward.

“Information can be passed to officers by contacting 101 or 0161 856 4741, quoting log number 1922 of 01/08/23.

“Alternatively, information can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.”