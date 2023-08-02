The incident happened at around 2.15pm yesterday (Tuesday), after an e-bike hit the pedestrian as she was crossing Orrell Road.

The woman, who is in her 60s, received serious, life-threatening injuries. She currently remains in hospital.

The incident took place near the Fishergate pub in Orrell

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two people on the e-bike received minor injuries following the incident, near the Fishergate Inn on Orrell Road in Orrell.

Two men, aged 19 and 20, were both arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. The 20-year-old was bailed, while the 19-year-old remains in police custody.

Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit have appealing for information following the incident, which led to road closures being put in place in both directions from J26 of M58 for Orrell Interchange to Fleet Street.

A police cordon around the scene remained in place until late yesterday evening while forensics officers combed the area and made enquiries into the incident. It was attended by police and North West Ambulance Service, and people were urged to avoid the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Officers are now appealing for anyone with any information – or who may have dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell footage from the time of the incident – to please come forward.

“Information can be passed to officers by contacting 101 or 0161 856 4741, quoting log number 1922 of 01/08/23.