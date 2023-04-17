Woman injured in crash between two cars on Wigan main road
A woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision which blocked a busy Wigan road.
By Charles Graham
Published 17th Apr 2023, 08:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 08:28 BST
Emergency services were called to Wigan Road, Hindley at 7pm on Sunday April 16 following reports of a crash.
A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said a female occupant of one of the cars suffered an injury that was reported to be minor and not life-threatening.
The road was blocked for a period while 999 crews attended and the damaged vehicles were taken away.
Anyone with information about the crash can ring police on 101.