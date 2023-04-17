News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago Love Is Blind live reunion faces technical difficulties ahead of show
12 minutes ago Tributes paid to delivery driver killed by his own ‘stolen’ van
20 minutes ago Royal College of Nursing warns of more strikes
57 minutes ago Met Office predicts possible 20C ‘heatwave’ to hit parts of UK
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady to be surrounded by the animals he loved for funeral
1 hour ago This Morning’s Holly Willoughby out of action due to illness

Woman injured in crash between two cars on Wigan main road

A woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision which blocked a busy Wigan road.

By Charles Graham
Published 17th Apr 2023, 08:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 08:28 BST

Emergency services were called to Wigan Road, Hindley at 7pm on Sunday April 16 following reports of a crash.

Read More
Fears grow for the safety of a missing schoolgirl not seen since Saturday evenin...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said a female occupant of one of the cars suffered an injury that was reported to be minor and not life-threatening.

Police at the scene of the crash on Wigan Road, Hindley, in which a woman suffered injuriesPolice at the scene of the crash on Wigan Road, Hindley, in which a woman suffered injuries
Police at the scene of the crash on Wigan Road, Hindley, in which a woman suffered injuries
Most Popular

The road was blocked for a period while 999 crews attended and the damaged vehicles were taken away.

Anyone with information about the crash can ring police on 101.

Related topics:WiganEmergency services