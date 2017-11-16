Woman kicked in the head for her pizza in Wigan town centre

Police have released images of people they would like to find after a woman was punched for a pizza in Wigan.



They were called to reports of an assault on King Street at around 2.30am on Saturday, October 7.

One of the women police are looking for

A 21-year-old woman had left a takeaway when she was approached by two women and a man from behind.

One of the women knocked the pizza she was carrying out of her hand, while the other punched her, causing her to fall to the floor.

She was then kicked in the head, before the offenders fled.

PC Fiona Mackey, from Greater Manchester Police's Wigan division, said: “The woman was simply enjoying a pizza when she was attacked, without reason, by a group of people.

“We have released images of people we wish to speak to in connection with the incident and are asking for the public’s help with this.

“If you were in the area, or recognise the people in the pictures, please share what you know with police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0161 856 7124 or 101, quoting incident 312 of October 7, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.