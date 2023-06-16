Woman killed on the railway line near to Wigan town centre
A woman has been killed on the railway near to Wigan’s main station.
By Charles Graham
Published 16th Jun 2023, 16:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 16:50 BST
Emergency services were called to Wigan North Western at 6.35pm on the evening of Wednesday June 14 after receiving reports of a casualty on the tracks.
Tragically the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Services on the lines through the station were disrupted until the early hours of the next morning.
British Transport Police say there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the fatality.