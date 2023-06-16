Emergency services were called to Wigan North Western at 6.35pm on the evening of Wednesday June 14 after receiving reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Tragically the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The casualty was found on the tracks close to Wigan North Western Station

Services on the lines through the station were disrupted until the early hours of the next morning.

British Transport Police say there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the fatality.