News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times

Woman killed on the railway line near to Wigan town centre

A woman has been killed on the railway near to Wigan’s main station.
By Charles Graham
Published 16th Jun 2023, 16:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 16:50 BST

Emergency services were called to Wigan North Western at 6.35pm on the evening of Wednesday June 14 after receiving reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Read More
REWIND: Wiganers on the town 2012

Tragically the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The casualty was found on the tracks close to Wigan North Western StationThe casualty was found on the tracks close to Wigan North Western Station
The casualty was found on the tracks close to Wigan North Western Station
Most Popular

Services on the lines through the station were disrupted until the early hours of the next morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

British Transport Police say there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the fatality.

A file will be passed on to the coroner.

Related topics:WiganEmergency services