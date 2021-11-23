Woman suffers multiple injuries in head-on Wigan car smash

The unnamed casualty was at the wheel of a Fiat 500 which was in collision with a Volvo XC60 on Boundary Lane, Standish, shortly before 10am on Tuesday November 23.

Emergency services descended on the scene and the woman was put on a stretcher by paramedics and firefighters before she was taken by ambulance to Wigan Infirmary suffering from chest, neck and head injuries.

The driver of the Volvo escaped unscathed.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward

The fire crew from Wigan stayed at the scene to put down absorbant pads to clear up any spilt oil and petrol and also to isolate the vehicles' batteries to avoid fire risk.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.