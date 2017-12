A woman was taken to hospital after crashing into the central reservation on East Lancs Road.



Firefighters from Leigh were called at around 10.30am this morning after the driver of a Nissan Micra drove into the barrier near The Greyhound Hotel on the A580.

Crew members cut the door from the cars so that paramedics to gain access to the woman, who is reported to have minor injuries. She was taken to hospital for a check over.